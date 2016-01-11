Washington state school gunman's father sentenced to two years in prison

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The father of a Washington state teenager who fatally shot four classmates at his high school in 2014 was sentenced on Monday to two years in prison for illegal firearms possession, one of which his son used in the massacre, a U.S. prosecutor said.

Raymond Fryberg, 42, was convicted in September on six counts of illegal possession of firearms in violation of a 2002 court protection order that barred him from obtaining guns.

Among the weapons were a rifle, a shotgun and a Beretta Px4 Storm handgun. The Beretta was used by his son, Jaylen Fryberg, in the Oct. 24, 2014 massacre at Marysville-Pilchuck High School, about an hour’s drive north of Seattle.

“Here the illegal possession of a firearm played a devastating role in a community tragedy,” said U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes of the Western District of Washington.

The shooting rocked the small city of Marysville and the adjoining, close-knit community of the Tulalip Indian Reservation, of which the Frybergs are prominent members.

It also renewed national focus on gun control laws, background checks for gun buyers and school safety following a string of deadly episodes on high school and college campuses.

The father’s attorney, John Henry Browne, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint, the Tulalip Tribal Court had placed Raymond Fryberg under a non-expiring domestic violence restraining order in 2002 after he was accused of assaulting and threatening his girlfriend. That injunction prohibited him from having guns, prosecutors said.

In September 2012, Fryberg pleaded “no contest” in tribal court to violating the protection order, Hayes said.

In 2013, he purchased the Beretta and four other firearms over a period of several months, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Fryberg lied on federal forms when he purchased the Beretta.