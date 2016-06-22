FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2016 / 2:32 PM / a year ago

Three dead, one injured in quadruple shooting in Washington state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and one person was injured during a shooting in Washington state, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it was on the scene of the quadruple shooting in an area south of Seattle.

The office did not immediately provide further details, and the cause and motive of the incident was not immediately available.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said three people have died. A fourth victim's injuries were not released.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

