Three dead, one injured in quadruple shooting in Washington state

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and one person was injured during a shooting in Washington state, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said it was on the scene of the quadruple shooting in an area south of Seattle.

The office did not immediately provide further details, and the cause and motive of the incident was not immediately available.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said three people have died. A fourth victim's injuries were not released.