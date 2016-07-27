FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington's Union Station briefly evacuated over bomb threat: police
#U.S.
July 27, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Washington's Union Station briefly evacuated over bomb threat: police

Arshad Mohammed and Michelle Nichols

2 Min Read

A police K-9 team is seen at Washington's main railway terminal, Union Station, after it was evacuated because of a bomb threat in Washington, DC, U.S., July 27, 2016.Arshad Mohammed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Police declared an all-clear at Washington's Union Station and allowed people to re-enter the train terminal after a bomb threat on Wednesday forced a brief evacuation.

"We didn't find nothing. We wouldn't let you back in if it wasn't all clear," said a police officer, who did not give his name.

An Amtrak employee described the incident as a "false alarm" and said there would be a slight delay for trains.

The entire incident lasted less than an hour.

Scores of panicked people ran out of the U.S. capital's main railway station while police investigated a possible suspicious package after an earlier report of a bomb threat, police said.

A Reuters witness said people began running out of the station, a hub for railway, commuter train and subway service in the city, shortly after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT).

During the alert, at least 20 police cars, a fire truck, an ambulance and vehicles from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Protective Service converged on the station.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler

