Conservative Crossroads plans post-election push

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The pro-Republican group Crossroads GPS is planning a major campaign after the November 6 elections aimed at pushing Congress toward a conservative solution in its high-stakes debate over looming budget cuts and tax increases.

The move by Crossroads GPS and its “Super PAC” sister group American Crossroads signals that the groups - which can receive unlimited donations - plan to remain a force in U.S. politics after spending what they say will be up to $300 million for this year’s elections.

Regardless of who wins the presidential race between Democratic President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney, Crossroads GPS plans a post-election media campaign that will call for lower taxes and limits to government spending, Jonathan Collegio, the groups’ spokesman, said during the Reuters Washington Summit on Monday.

The effort will focus on the “lame duck” session of Congress, that period between the election and the swearing in of a new Congress in January. The session will be crucial this year because, at a time of rising concern about the U.S. government’s debt and a fragile economy, tax cuts passed during George W. Bush are expiring and massive cuts in the federal budget are scheduled unless lawmakers intervene.

The two groups were conceived in part by Karl Rove, the influential policy adviser to Bush.

The non-profit Crossroads GPS, or Grassroots Policy Strategies, accounts for 60 percent to 65 percent of the donations to the Crossroads groups. It is not required to disclose any information about its contributors and must focus on issue-oriented ads that do not specifically promote candidates.

The American Crossroads Super PAC, or political action committee, is required to identify its donors but may promote or attack specific political candidates.

DECISIONS ON U.S. FUTURE

Crossroads GPS will turn its attention to the post-election session of Congress because it “is a key flash point in advocacy activity,” Collegio said.

“Congress and Obama, by the end of this year and early next year, will make some extraordinary decisions on the future of the country - whether to enact massive tax increases or move forward with fairly significant government spending reductions,” he said.

“It’s important for conservative organizations, free-market organizations to have an active role in that debate.”

Democrats and Republicans in Congress must strike a deal on taxes and debt before the end of 2012. Inaction by January on the blend of fiscal issues, would trigger the automatic spending cuts and tax hikes that analysts say could drag the U.S. economy into a recession.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has said the U.S. economy could shrink by 1.3 percent in the first half of 2013 if government tumbles off such a “fiscal cliff.”

Collegio did not indicate how much money Crossroads is setting aside for its post-election strategy.

“I can’t commit to anything, but if there is a legislative flashpoint between Election Day and (the January) inauguration, there could be a substantial advocacy campaign to make sure that conservative fiscal policies are enacted,” he said.

Last summer, as lawmakers grappled with the looming ceiling on how much the country could borrow, Crossroads spent some $16 million, Collegio said, running ads critical of raising the debt ceiling. The ads targeted Democratic legislators and Obama.

“You’ll see a lot more of that over the course of the next year, framing many of the tax regulatory government spending, healthcare issues between now and the end of the year. And it will have an impact on the legislative session going into 2013,” Collegio said at the summit, held at Reuters’ Washington office.

A FOCUS ON THE ECONOMY

Crossroads this year has focused on economic issues facing Americans rather than wade into contentious social issues such as Obama’s approval of same-sex marriage in early May.

“Economic issues and pocketbook issues” would continue to dominate the group’s agenda and overlay its involvement in other topics, Collegio said. On immigration, for example, Crossroads GPS is less interested in border protection than “in terms of bringing highly skilled workers into the work force,” he said.

In that vein, the group on Monday announced its support of the Startup Act, a bipartisan bill that would create a new visa category for highly-skilled and highly-educated workers to come to the United States.

American Crossroads and Crossroads GPS have given a boost to Romney by generating much of the anti-Obama advertising that is hitting the airwaves in 10 politically divided “battleground” states that will be key in determining who wins the presidential election.

As Romney quickly catches up to Obama’s fundraising pace, Republican non-profit and Super PAC groups are far outpacing the money being hauled in by their Democratic rivals. Obama could become the first U.S. president to be outspent in a re-election campaign.

Obama campaign officials last week predicted Romney would continue to outraise Obama in June, and said they expected Republican groups to spend $1.225 billion on TV advertising for this year’s campaigns.

American Crossroads last week reported raising $4.6 million in May and had $29.4 million in cash on hand.