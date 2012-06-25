FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Speakers at Reuters Washington Summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speakers at Reuters Washington Summit -

SPEAKER‘S NAME SPEAKER‘S TITLE ORGANIZATION

Roy Blunt Senator, Mitt Romney‘s U.S. Senate

Congressional liaison

Bill Burton Senior Strategist Priorities USA Action

Guy Cecil Executive Director Democratic Senatorial

Campaign Committee

Jonathan Collegio Communications Director American Crossroads

Tom Davis President Republican Main Street

Partnership

Steve Israel Chair, Democratic Congressional U.S. House of

Campaign Committee Representatives

Grover Norquist Founder Americans for Tax Reform

Nancy Pelosi Democratic Leader U.S. House of

Representatives

Rob Portman Senator U.S. Senate

Jeanne Shaheen Senator U.S. Senate

Ethan Siegal Founder and Analyst The Washington Exchange

Greg Valliere Chief Political Strategist Potomac Research Group

Chris Van Hollen Representative U.S. House of

Representatives

Debbie Wasserman Schultz Representative; Chair, U.S. House of

Democratic National Committee Representatives

Compiled by Deborah Charles

