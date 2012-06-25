Factbox: Speakers at Reuters Washington Summit

(Reuters) - Speakers at Reuters Washington Summit -
SPEAKER‘S NAME SPEAKER‘S TITLE ORGANIZATION
Roy Blunt Senator, Mitt Romney‘s U.S. Senate
Congressional liaison
Bill Burton Senior Strategist Priorities USA Action
Guy Cecil Executive Director Democratic Senatorial
Campaign Committee
Jonathan Collegio Communications Director American Crossroads
Tom Davis President Republican Main Street
Partnership
Steve Israel Chair, Democratic Congressional U.S. House of
Campaign Committee Representatives
Grover Norquist Founder Americans for Tax Reform
Nancy Pelosi Democratic Leader U.S. House of
Representatives
Rob Portman Senator U.S. Senate
Jeanne Shaheen Senator U.S. Senate
Ethan Siegal Founder and Analyst The Washington Exchange
Greg Valliere Chief Political Strategist Potomac Research Group
Chris Van Hollen Representative U.S. House of
Representatives
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Representative; Chair, U.S. House of
Democratic National Committee Representatives
Compiled by Deborah Charles