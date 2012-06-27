Factbox: Quotes from Reuters Washington Summit

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, campaign officials, political operators and budget analysts discuss their strategies in the run-up to the November 6 presidential election and beyond, at the Reuters Washington Summit June 25 to 27.

Here are some quotes from the summit:

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIR DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ

On Democrats plan if Supreme Court overturns healthcare:

“We’ve already made our proposal. In my mind the ball will be in their court. They’re the ones that opposed this from the beginning, they’re the ones that never proposed anything to ensure that you can cover every American. Never proposed anything to ensure that healthcare coverage would be affordable and accessible ... They’re the ones who are going to have to step up and say, ‘What are we going to do now?’ We’re not the majority in the Congress.”

On Romney and Hispanics:

“Romney is the most extreme candidate in certainly recent history, but probably ever, in immigration policy. He has given Hispanics absolutely no reason to vote for him. And I don’t expect him to be able to - he doesn’t even appear to be trying to change that perception.”

PRIORITIES ACTION USA SENIOR STRATEGIST BILL BURTON

On the pace of pro-Obama fundraising:

“It’s picking up quite a bit. Last month was our best month so far. This month is already better than we did last month. We’re confident that as things get even closer to the election that things will pick up.”

“The thing that concerns me is that oil executives and Romney’s friends on Wall Street are all giving millions and millions of dollars. Because they know if Mitt Romney is elected he’s going to deregulate the energy industry; he’s going to deregulate Wall Street. They have a lot at stake in electing Mitt Romney and they’re making an investment that they hope to get a return on if he’s elected president.”

REPUBLICAN SENATOR ROB PORTMAN

On Romney as president:

“This is something I have never said publicly, I’ve told my wife this, but I think he’d be willing to risk being a one-term president in order to make the tough decisions that are going to be required.”

On the economy:

”We have the most predictable economic crisis in our history coming, in my view. It has to do with what happens at years end. It has to do with a fundamentally weak economy.

“Right now, we’re the cleanest dirty shirt in the closet. Let’s face it. The euro zone is in trouble. China’s slowing ... Even though we appear to be in better shape than the euro zone right now, our debt to GDP ratio is higher than theirs.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR JEANNE SHAHEEN

On what’s been disappointing about Obama’s first term:

“I would like to have seen us do better at talking about healthcare and why it was important for us and what was in the healthcare law. I think we all should have done better than that and I think the president has the biggest megaphone so he has an opportunity to do that and be heard better than anybody else.”

“I think a lot of the focus on the healthcare law was on access and that was certainly an important piece but I think the delivery system reforms, the quality pieces are long-term the most important things for us to do if we’re going to get the cost of healthcare lowered. And those really didn’t get talked about much as we talked about the plan.”

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE CHRIS VAN HOLLAND

On the need to disclose names of all donors:

”The secret money piece is becoming a bigger part of the whole. What I think will happen at the end of the day in 2012, you’re going to see an increased reliance on secret money flowing into the campaign.

“Voters have the right to know who’s bankrolling the advertisements they’re watching ... It doesn’t prevent one penny from being spent but it does require those moneys to be disclosed.”

STEVE ISRAEL, CHAIR OF DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

On healthcare:

“If the Supreme Court strikes down those consumer protections or reaches any decision that undermines those consumer protections, I believe the Republicans are going to be on defense every day for the next 133 days until the election.”

On the election:

“I agree with John Boehner - and that’s news. He said that he thinks they have 50 seats in trouble. He said that a month ago. He said there’s a one third chance Republicans are going to lose control ... I do agree with them that baseline, they’ve got 50 incumbents in deep trouble. We actually think, by our own estimation, we think it’s 65.”

GUY CECIL, DIRECTOR DEMOCRATIC SENATORIAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE

“A handful of billionaires are trying to buy the election ... driven by their disdain, sometimes their hatred for this president.”

“We will not unilaterally disarm and allow the other party to buy this election.”

REPUBLICAN SENATOR ROY BLUNT

On the need for compromise:

”I could get in lots of trouble in the current environment saying I think we should have more compromise. But I think what I’ve said about that is what I believe - compromise is the price for living in a democracy.

”Only in the recent politics in the country has compromise been seen as an evil as opposed to a positive.

“If you get 85 percent of what you want, that’s a victory and not a defeat. Governing is never the choice between the perfect and the possible - it’s always the choice between the possible and deciding you’d rather not get anything done.”

FORMER REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE TOM DAVIS

On the role the European crisis might play in the election:

“Economically, all the difference in the world. The problem for the president is, he could make every right decision over the next ... 4-1/2 months and it could be just wiped out in a single day by something going on in Europe. ”

JONATHAN COLLEGIO, AMERICAN CROSSROADS SUPER PAC

“It’s difficult for any outside organization to run effective positive ads, and the reason for that is the most effective positive ads use the candidate as a messenger. So if you really wanted to have a positive message on taxes for a certain candidate, the best way to do that is to put the candidate on camera and have him talk to the camera.”

