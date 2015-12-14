Seattle passes law letting Uber, Lyft drivers unionize

The logo of car-sharing service app Uber on a smartphone over a reserved lane for taxis in a street is seen in this photo illustration taken in Madrid on December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Seattle on Monday became the first major U.S. city to pass a law giving drivers for Uber and Lyft the right to unionize, the latest twist in a heated debate about how workers for app-based ride services should be treated.

The law approved by the Seattle City Council recognizes the right of drivers for on-demand ride companies known as Transportation Network Companies, as well as taxi and other for-hire drivers, to collectively negotiate on pay and working conditions.