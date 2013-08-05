FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: A look inside the Washington Post Co businesses
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 5, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: A look inside the Washington Post Co businesses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he had agreed to purchase the Washington Post newspaper and some other papers owned by the Washington Post Co for $250 million. The education and media company’s flagship daily is only a small part of its operations:

Market cap: $4.2 billion.

Revenue (2012): $4.02 billion.

Revenue growth year-over-year (2012): -4.7 percent

Major sources of revenue (2012): 55 percent from education and career services; 20 percent from cable television; 14 percent from newspaper publishing; 10 percent from television broadcasting; and 1 percent from other businesses.

Major assets:

- Kaplan Inc, whose education business ranges from test preparation to an online law school, and operates in countries including the U.S., China, Australia and the U.K.

- Cable One Inc, which serves approximately 593,600 cable subscribers in 19 Midwestern, southern and western states.

- Broadcast television, through subsidiary PostNewsweek Stations Inc, includes 6 stations located in Houston, Detroit, Miami, Orlando, San Antonio, and Jacksonville.

- Other publishing assets include the online magazine Slate, Foreign Policy magazine and the Daily Herald Co, a newspaper publisher about 30 miles north of Seattle in Everett, Washington.

Stock price performance for the year to date: Gain of 55.7 percent.

Dividend yield: 1.75 percent.

Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Martin Howell, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.