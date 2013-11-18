FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington Post Co to change name to Graham Holdings Co
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

Washington Post Co to change name to Graham Holdings Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Washington Post (R) and Washington Times newspaper boxes are pictured outside the entrance to the Washington Post headquarters in Washington, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

(Reuters) - Washington Post Co is changing its name to Graham Holdings Co after it sold the Washington Post newspaper to Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos.

The company’s symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to “GHC” from November 29, Washington Post Co said on Monday.

Washington Post Co, which also owns education services provider Kaplan, said in August it would sell its newspaper and other publishing businesses, as declining advertising revenue and readership hurt print media.

The sale to Bezos closed on October 1.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.