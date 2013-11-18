Washington Post Co to change name to Graham Holdings Co

Washington Post (R) and Washington Times newspaper boxes are pictured outside the entrance to the Washington Post headquarters in Washington, August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

(Reuters) - Washington Post Co is changing its name to Graham Holdings Co after it sold the Washington Post newspaper to Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos.

The company’s symbol on the New York Stock Exchange will change to “GHC” from November 29, Washington Post Co said on Monday.

Washington Post Co, which also owns education services provider Kaplan, said in August it would sell its newspaper and other publishing businesses, as declining advertising revenue and readership hurt print media.

The sale to Bezos closed on October 1.