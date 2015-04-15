FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington state's unemployment rate falls to 5.9 percent in March
April 15, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Washington state's unemployment rate falls to 5.9 percent in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Washington state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.9 percent in March from 6.3 percent both in February and a year earlier as payrolls expanded in all major industries except one, state officials said on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area was 4.5 percent in March, according to Washington’s Employment Security Department, which estimated the state added 100,900 jobs in March from a year earlier, with 88,900 new jobs in the private sector and 12,000 new jobs in the public sector.

Reporting by Jim Christie in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

