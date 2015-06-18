FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Waterloo handshakes as Europe marks bicentenary united
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 18, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

Waterloo handshakes as Europe marks bicentenary united

Re-enactors perform during the opening show "Inferno", by artistic director Luc Petit, for the bicentennial celebrations for the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Yves Herman, Christian Levaux

3 Min Read

WATERLOO, Belgium (Reuters) - Descendants of Napoleon Bonaparte and the Duke of Wellington shook hands at Waterloo on the 200th anniversary of a battle that ended French imperial hegemony over Europe and ushered in a century of fragile peace.

Belgium’s king and prime minister, hosting the celebrations, used the occasion on Thursday to hail the European Union, based a few miles away in Brussels, and characterized Waterloo, fought with great loss on June 18, 1815, as a turning point in the development of systems to manage the continent’s many states.

In a symbolic gesture, descendants of the French, British, Dutch and German commanders shook hands:- Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte, a London financier; Arthur Wellesley, son of the current Duke of Wellington; Nikolaus Prince Bluecher, a descendent of the Prussian marshal; and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, whose ancestor led Wellington’s Dutch allies.

“Those who yesterday were enemies have become the closest of allies,” said Belgian premier Charles Michel. “It is not so much a battle, it is a reconciliation I want to celebrate today.”

King Philippe of the Belgians, whose state was created through the diplomatic system set up in the wake of Waterloo, recalled how the final defeat of a post-revolutionary Napoleonic French empire stretching from Iberia to the Russian frontier led to a “concert of Europe” aimed at settling disputes in peace.

“Today, the European institutions are firmly established in Brussels, a few kilometers from Waterloo,” he said. “Certainly, it is not always easy to get along. But it is always better to meet around the negotiating table than on the battlefield.”

France sent its ambassador to the ceremony, making it the first major anniversary at the site to be marked by all sides.

A music-and-fireworks spectacular will mark the end of the bicentenary day on Thursday while the coming few days will see re-enactments of the bloody summer Sunday 200 years ago when tens of thousands of men died on the field.

Related Coverage

Writing by Alastair Macdonald, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.