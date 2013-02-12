FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Water Pik owners looking for exit: sources
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 12, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

Water Pik owners looking for exit: sources

Olivia Oran, Martinne Geller

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Water Pik, which makes oral hygiene products and shower heads, is up for sale in a deal that could fetch upwards of $400 million, according to four sources with knowledge of the process.

Water Pik’s owner, New York-based private equity firm EG Capital, is being advised by Harris Williams and the process is in the early stages, the sources said. The sources declined to be named because the matter is private.

Harris Williams and EG Capital could not be reached for comment.

EG Capital had previously hired Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in 2010 to sell Water Pik, the sources said.

The Fort Collins, Colorado-based company is likely to sell to private equity, the sources said, as its two different businesses make a sale to a corporate buyer more difficult.

Water Pik makes items in the oral health space including flossers and electric toothbrushes, where it competes with Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and other big companies. Its namesake product, the Water Pik Water Flosser, cleans teeth by using a pump to send a water jet through a plastic tip.

The company also makes shower heads.

Reporting by Olivia Oran and Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.