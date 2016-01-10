Serbia, Croatia set European championship crowd record

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A European water polo championship record crowd of 11,000 watched Serbia’s 13-6 win over Croatia in the final game of the competition’s opening day, the continent’s aquatics federation (LEN) said on Sunday.

“Water polo was lifted to a new level as 11,000 fans filled the Belgrade Arena and this was the highest ever attendance in the history of the Europeans,” LEN said in a statement.

A brass band entertained the crowd for 30 minutes before the opening ceremony, with the home fans unveiling a huge Serbian flag as the bitter Balkan rivals took center stage.

Roared on by their supporters, world and European champions Serbia brushed aside Olympic champions Croatia as Dusan Mandic and Andrija Prlainovic scored three goals each for the hosts.