FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia, Croatia set European championship crowd record
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 10, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia, Croatia set European championship crowd record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A European water polo championship record crowd of 11,000 watched Serbia’s 13-6 win over Croatia in the final game of the competition’s opening day, the continent’s aquatics federation (LEN) said on Sunday.

“Water polo was lifted to a new level as 11,000 fans filled the Belgrade Arena and this was the highest ever attendance in the history of the Europeans,” LEN said in a statement.

A brass band entertained the crowd for 30 minutes before the opening ceremony, with the home fans unveiling a huge Serbian flag as the bitter Balkan rivals took center stage.

Roared on by their supporters, world and European champions Serbia brushed aside Olympic champions Croatia as Dusan Mandic and Andrija Prlainovic scored three goals each for the hosts.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.