FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serbia lands Euro title as fans set world attendance record
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 23, 2016 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

Serbia lands Euro title as fans set world attendance record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Serbia's Milan Aleksic celebrates his goal against Montenegro during the men's European Water Polo Championship gold medal match in Belgrade, Serbia January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A world record crowd of 18,000 fans saw hosts Serbia win their third successive European water polo championship with a 10-8 win over neighbors Montenegro on Saturday, the European Acquatics Federation (LEN) said.

The attendance beat the competition record of 11,000 for Serbia’s opening 13-6 win over Croatia, with the Kombank Arena’s capacity expanded for the clash between the traditional Balkan rivals.

“According to the organizers, more than 18,000 watched the final of the 32nd European Championship, which is a new world record attendance in aquatics in the modern era,” LEN said in a statement.

“Water polo reached unprecedented heights as all available seats in the venue were occupied and fans even stood on the terraces after the set-up had been transformed.”

Serbia, who are also the world champions, overcame a one-goal deficit in a strong final quarter to delight a fervent home crowd after an entertaining tussle.

Having earlier booked a place at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Serbia were joined by Montenegro who beat the more-fancied Hungary and Italy teams to reach the final.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez and Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.