FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial distributor Watsco's quarterly profit rises
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 30, 2012 / 12:02 PM / 5 years ago

Industrial distributor Watsco's quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heating and refrigeration products distributor Watsco Inc (WSO.N) reported a higher quarterly profit, reflecting a strong growth in sales led by air conditioning and heating equipment.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to Watsco rose to $8.5 million, or 23 cents per share, from $7.5 million, or 21 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $633.5 million.

For 2012, Watsco expects to earn $3.25 to $3.40 per share.

Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.