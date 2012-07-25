FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Watsco misses Street estimates for Q2; cuts FY outlook
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 25, 2012 / 3:33 PM / in 5 years

Watsco misses Street estimates for Q2; cuts FY outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Heating and refrigeration products distributor Watsco Inc (WSO.N) reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit as it sold more low-margin products, and cut its full-year forecast on slackening demand.

Watsco shares fell as much as 15 percent and were trading at $68.03, down 10 percent, late morning on Wednesday.

The company now expects per-share earnings of $3.15 to $3.25 for the year, down from the $3.25 to $3.40 it estimated earlier.

“There is a problem with consumer confidence out there. We know there is an enormous amount of pent-up demand. I don’t think we are seeing any sign of that coming in large numbers,” Chief Executive Albert Nahmad said on a conference call

Meanwhile, gross profit margin for the second quarter fell to 23.6 percent from 24.1 percent a year earlier as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment and commercial products increased their shares in the overall sales, the company said.

“Gross profit that you see really is a consequence of the equipment business growing substantially higher than the non- equipment business,” Nahmad said.

The Miami, Florida-based company earned $39.1 million, or $1.15 a share in the second quarter, missing analysts’ expectations of $1.30 per share. It had a profit of $36.0 million, or $1.09 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $1.01 billion, while analysts had expected $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.