FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SCA agrees to buy U.S. tissue firm Wausau Paper for $513 million
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 13, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SCA agrees to buy U.S. tissue firm Wausau Paper for $513 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA (SCAb.ST) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp WPP.N for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on products ranging from tissues to incontinence protection.

SCA, Europe’s biggest private forest owner, has grown its hygiene product operations to around 85 percent of group turnover, betting on a market that is less cyclical and has a better outlook, especially in emerging markets, than paper.

SCA expects the acquisition of the maker of tissues, soap and dispensing systems for non-domestic settings such as offices to generate annual cost savings of around $40 million after three years. Restructuring costs would total around $50 million, it said in a statement.

SCA's shares were up 1.7 percent at 0721 GMT, outperforming Stockholm's blue-chip index .OMXS30.

SCA said the boards of both companies approved the deal, whose price tag represents a premium of 40.6 percent to Wausau Paper’s closing price on Monday.

It expects to close the deal, which is subject to Wausau Paper shareholder and regulatory approvals, in the first quarter of 2016.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.