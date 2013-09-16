FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotland gives go-ahead to Europe's largest tidal energy array
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 16, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Scotland gives go-ahead to Europe's largest tidal energy array

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Scottish government said on Monday it has given consent on for work to begin on the largest tidal energy project in Europe in Pentland Firth, which separates the Orkney Islands from mainland Scotland.

MeyGen Limited, a joint venture between investment bank Morgan Stanley, utility International Power and tidal technology firm Atlantis Resources Corporation, will install the 86-megawatt (MW) tidal array in stages, starting with a 9 MW demonstration project.

“When fully operational, the 86 megawatt array could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 42,000 homes - around 40 per cent of homes in the Highlands,” said Fergus Ewing, Scotland’s energy minister.

“This exciting development in the waters around Orkney is just the first phase for a site that could eventually yield up to 398 MW,” he added.

Due to the strength and speed of its tides, the firth was once called the “Saudi Arabia of tidal power” by Scotland’s First Minster Alex Salmond.

However, research in July showed that the proposed tidal turbines in Pentland Firth would generate much less power than previously estimated.

The University of Oxford said the maximum that Pentland Firth could produce would be 1.9 gigawatts, with 1 GW a more realistic target - far below previous estimates of 10-20 GW.

The Scottish government also said on Monday that tidal power developers Aquamarine Power Limited and Pelamis Wave Power will share 13 million pounds ($20.6 million)of funding from the Scottish government’s marine renewables commercialization fund.

This will enable the firms to develop their technologies so they can successfully deploy the first wave arrays.

Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.