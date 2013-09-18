FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sternlicht's Starwood plans to buy Waypoint management arm: report
September 18, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Sternlicht's Starwood plans to buy Waypoint management arm: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Barry Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, speaks during a panel session "Global Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Real estate mogul Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD.N) is planning to buy the management arm of Waypoint Homes Inc to expand its single-family rental business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the deal.

Starwood last week disclosed in a regulatory filing that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to buy some assets of an operator of single-family homes, under a plan to potentially spin off its rental division. (r.reuters.com/byt23v)

Oakland, California-based Waypoint, which owns over 4,500 homes, is not selling any of its homes in the deal, the report cited one of the people as saying.

Waypoint’s management will operate Starwood’s housing-rental business, according to the report.

Starwood and Waypoint were not immediately available for comment on the report.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher

