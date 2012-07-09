FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WD-40 third-quarter results miss estimates
July 9, 2012 / 9:28 PM / 5 years ago

WD-40 third-quarter results miss estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WD-40 Company's flagship product WD-40 is shown for sale in Encinitas, California January 9, 2012. The company will report quarterly earning today. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Cleaning products maker WD-40 Company’s (WDFC.O) quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by lower sales in its American segment.

The company also said it expects its full-year results to be at the lower end of its outlook owing to continued uncertainty in Europe and oil price volatility.

WD-40 forecast full-year earnings of $2.33 to $2.45 per share on net sales of $353.0 million to $370.0 million.

“We expect Europe to come in flat at best for the full year as compared to the prior fiscal year,” the company said.

The company’s American segment, which contributes about 50 percent of total sales, reported a 5 percent drop.

WD-40 earnings rose to $9.1 million, or 57 cents per share, from $8.06 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 2 percent to $87 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 61 cents on revenue of $91.84 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WD-40 shares were down 3 percent, after closing at $50.42 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

