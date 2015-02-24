FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Lotte proposes purchase of Italy's World Duty Free: report
February 24, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea's Lotte proposes purchase of Italy's World Duty Free: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group has submitted a proposal to acquire a controlling stake in Italy’s World Duty Free SpA WDF.MI in a deal estimated at 3 trillion to 4 trillion won ($2.71 billion to$3.61 billion), Korean media reported on Tuesday.

Group company Lotte Shopping Co Ltd (023530.KS), which operates Lotte Duty Free - the world’s fourth-largest duty free retailer - submitted the proposal to World Duty Free’s board of directors over the weekend, Money Today reported citing an unidentified high-ranking Lotte official.

A spokesman for Lotte said the group “has been interested” in World Duty Free, declining to elaborate. World Duty Free could not be reached for comment.

($1 = 1,108.2000 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
