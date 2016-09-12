FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Seven Morgan Stanley brokers who managed $2.2 billion launch independent firm
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
September 12, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

Seven Morgan Stanley brokers who managed $2.2 billion launch independent firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A team of seven financial advisers that managed $2.2 billion at Morgan Stanley left the Wall Street brokerage to launch their own wealth management group, one of the largest number of people to break away from a big firm in recent months.

The Wichita, Kansas-based group, which was known as the Kirk Bahm Group at Morgan Stanley, decamped to open 6 Meridian on Friday. The move was led by Margaret Dechant, now 6 Meridian's chief executive officer. She is joined by her former Morgan colleagues Tom Kirk, Andrew Mies, Bryan Green, Steve Bahm, Pam Smith, Sarah Hampton and six support staff.

Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine Jockle confirmed the group left the firm but declined to comment further.

At Morgan, the seven-broker group was one of the firm's largest discretionary portfolio management teams. They handled investments for high net worth corporate executives and entrepreneurs, clients they will likely try to persuade to follow them to their new business.

The group went independent in part to create and launch their own investment vehicles, in addition to working with third-party investment managers, according to the firm's statement.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.