Citi's Charrington: Bank eyes West Coast for new towers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup, whose private banking clients are funding much of the construction of New York’s tallest apartment building, is eyeing similar projects in California and expects such deals will distinguish its investment offerings from rivals.

“A lot of clients, especially international clients, have a very significant appetite for real estate, and for North American real estate, but wanted to do it in a more specific way,” Peter Charrington, global head of Citi’s private bank said in New York on Monday at the 2015 Reuters Wealth Management Summit.

Citigroup’s base of international clients allowed the bank to exclusively offer investments in the New York tower in a deal with private-equity firm CIM Group and builder Harry Macklowe, he said.

The tower, known as 4-3-2 Park Avenue for its address, is near completion, with 104 units on 96 floors and a height of 1,396 feet (426 meters), 28 feet (9 meters) more than the World Trade Center without its spire, according to Citigroup.

“The world’s reserve currency is the U.S. dollar and next is London real estate,” Charrington said.

Outside of New York and London, Charrington said, San Francisco and Los Angeles top the wish list for clients, particularly those from Asia, who want residential tower investments, Charrington said. Vancouver and Seattle are also possible sites for building.

Clients working with Citi’s private bank, who usually have a net worth of at least $25 million, were able to buy into the New York tower for as little as $250,000, Charrington said.

Such deals, including one a 60-story tower in Boston’s tony Back Bay neighborhood, appeal to rich clients who want quicker returns than the long-term equity deals they are often offered, Charrington said.

For the Manhattan skyscraper, Citi raised commitments for $400 million in three weeks in June 2012. Clients expect returns in four to six years from the sale of condos and from retail space in the base. In Boston, clients recently promised $200 million to build residences and a hotel.

The bank draws the money as buildings go up, he said.

He said condos in the Park Avenue tower are selling for more per square foot than his clients paid, but he declined to give specific investment performance.

Though clients want more of the investments, Charrington said he will wait for “the right deal” before putting another spade in the ground.

