Credit Suisse's Khan says open to acquisitions

Iqbal Khan, CEO International Wealth Management of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, speaks during "The Wealth Management Industry - Into the next decade" at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit, Park Hyatt hotel, Zurich Switzerland, June 13, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is open to making acquisitions to boost its asset gathering businesses, the head of the Swiss bank's international wealth management division said on Monday.

"I would not exclude inorganic moves, specifically in asset management," Iqbal Khan said during the Zurich section of the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.

Khan added that Credit Suisse wants deals which are a strategic fit and would help it expand capabilities or grow in a specific market.