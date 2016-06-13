Credit Suisse's Khan says open to acquisitions

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is open to making acquisitions to boost its asset gathering businesses, the head of the Swiss bank's international wealth management division said on Monday.
"I would not exclude inorganic moves, specifically in asset management," Iqbal Khan said during the Zurich section of the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.
Khan added that Credit Suisse wants deals which are a strategic fit and would help it expand capabilities or grow in a specific market.
