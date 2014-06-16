Morgan Stanley hires Mitchell for tailored loans

Gregory Fleming, president of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has hired a senior loan executive and his team from Deutsche Bank AG to cater to high net worth clients who want to buy or borrow against real estate, yachts, artwork and other luxury items.

The Wall Street bank has hired Marcus Mitchell to head its tailored lending team, said Gregory Fleming, president of wealth management and investment management, at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit on Monday.

Mitchell had overseen loan and deposit products at Deutsche Bank’s wealth management arm in the Americas.

A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mitchell will bring several bankers to work with him in the tailored lending group, Fleming said, but declined to name other employees joining the firm. The group will report to Eric Heaton, who heads private banking.

The appointment comes as Morgan Stanley works to build out its lending capabilities more broadly in wealth management. Its primary lending business there uses investment portfolios as collateral, but the bank is also trying to grow home loans and tailored lending. That business allows clients to borrow for or lend against less conventional items like art, aircrafts, boats, concentrated stock holdings and commercial real estate.

A brochure on Morgan Stanley’s web site says tailored lending clients can now borrow up to $25 million for up to two years on an unsecured line of credit. They can also borrow up to $50 million for up to 10 years using commercial real estate as collateral, or up to $200 million for up to 10 years using securities as collateral.

The document says Morgan Stanley uses a network of third-party lenders to assist with lending against “luxury items such as fine art, aircraft and recreational boats and yachts.”

Tailored lending is a niche area for a relatively small group of wealth clients, but it can be lucrative for banks with big wealth management arms.

Morgan Stanley is in the process of transferring roughly $140 billion in deposits from Citigroup Inc as part of its acquisition of the Smith Barney brokerage business from that bank. By the time it gets all of those deposits in 2015, it would like to lend out $75 billion worth, up from $37 billion at the end of 2013, according to a presentation by Chief Executive James Gorman last week.