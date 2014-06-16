FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBC Wealth seeking deals to boost alternative assets
June 16, 2014

RBC Wealth seeking deals to boost alternative assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shareholders leave the Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) Annual General Meeting in Calgary, Alberta February 28, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Sturk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada’s wealth management division, Canada’s biggest player in the high net worth arena, is on the lookout for acquisitions to grow its presence in alternative assets, particularly real estate, and beef up U.S. distribution.

“On the asset management side, we have a viable organic strategy but relatively small business here compared to worldwide. We would be interested in acquisitions that broadened capability in that business,” George Lewis, group head, RBC Wealth Management and RBC Insurance, said at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit.

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
