Vontobel eyes growth in target markets

GENEVA (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel is looking to hire internationally again after scaling back its activities abroad, its head of private banking told Reuters on Monday.

In 2012, family-controlled Vontobel withdrew from on-shore activities in Austria, Dubai and Italy to cut costs.

Vontobel’s private banking head Georg Schubiger, who arrived shortly before the closures, said the bank was now in a position to hire again.

“We have come through a period of refocusing,” Schubiger said at the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.

“At the moment, we invest in employing relationship managers in markets we find attractive, that’s the biggest area of investment,” he said at the summit, which is also taking place in Reuters offices in New York and Singapore.

Vontobel has devoted such resources to expand existing operations in Germany and Hong Kong.

Asset management and private banking form part of Vontobel’s strategy to reduce its reliance on investment banking, where it is a major issuer of structured products in Switzerland but where regulation is getting tougher after the financial crisis.

Last year, pretax profit at its private bank - which has long been dwarfed by its investment bank - rose 56 percent on the year to 59.4 million Swiss francs ($65.96 million). The unit recorded a rise in net money inflows of 4.9 percent, compared with 3.8 percent growth the previous year.