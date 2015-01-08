FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. weather forecaster lowers outlook for weak El Nino
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 8, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. weather forecaster lowers outlook for weak El Nino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday projected a 50 percent to 60 percent chance of El Nino conditions during over the next two months, compared with the 65-percent chance it predicted for the Northern Hemisphere winter in December.

The Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, said in a monthly report that the agency remained on El Nino watch, but said it expects a “weak event,” should El Nino emerge. That was a slightly reduced forecast from the CPC’s outlook last month.

El Nino, the warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures, can trigger drought in some parts of the world and cause flooding in others.

CPC’s lower outlook follows a report from Australia’s weather bureau this week that showed Pacific Ocean temperatures have eased away from El Nino thresholds.

To read the full CPC report, click here: 1.usa.gov/1ggMcrL

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.