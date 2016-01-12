FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan weather bureau says El Nino peaked between November-December
January 12, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

Japan weather bureau says El Nino peaked between November-December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Tuesday that the El Nino phenomenon has peaked between November and December, and there is a strong possibility that the weather would return to normal only by summer.

The El Nino, or warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, led to scorching heat not only across Asia and east Africa, but also caused heavy rains and floods in South America.

Last week, Australia’s weather bureau said the 2015-16 El Nino weather event, one of the three strongest in the past 50 years, has peaked in the recent weeks and is likely return to ENSO Neutral by Q2 2016.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

