FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia says El Nino likely to end in second quarter of 2016
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
January 19, 2016 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Australia says El Nino likely to end in second quarter of 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A strong El Nino weather pattern will likely end in the second quarter of 2016, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Climate indicators remain in the El Nino threshold but have cooled in recent months, with a likely return to neutral conditions within six months, it said.An El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.

Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.