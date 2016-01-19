Australia says El Nino likely to end in second quarter of 2016

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A strong El Nino weather pattern will likely end in the second quarter of 2016, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

Climate indicators remain in the El Nino threshold but have cooled in recent months, with a likely return to neutral conditions within six months, it said.An El Nino, or a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, can lead to scorching weather across Asia and east Africa but heavy rains and floods in South America.