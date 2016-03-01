El Nino has eased to moderate levels: Australia weather bureau

A lake with low levels of water can be seen in a drought affected farming land on the outskirts of Canberra in Australia January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An ongoing El Nino weather pattern is now at moderate levels, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday, as associated climate indicators have eased.

Pacific Ocean sea temperatures have eased in the last two weeks, the BOM said, pushing the severity of the El Nino down from strong to moderate levels.

The El Nino is expected to end by the second quarter of 2016, the BOM said.

The Australian weather bureau said a La Nina weather event remains a possibility, though neutral conditions are slightly favored by weather models.