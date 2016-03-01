FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Nino has eased to moderate levels: Australia weather bureau
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 1, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

El Nino has eased to moderate levels: Australia weather bureau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A lake with low levels of water can be seen in a drought affected farming land on the outskirts of Canberra in Australia January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An ongoing El Nino weather pattern is now at moderate levels, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday, as associated climate indicators have eased.

Pacific Ocean sea temperatures have eased in the last two weeks, the BOM said, pushing the severity of the El Nino down from strong to moderate levels.

The El Nino is expected to end by the second quarter of 2016, the BOM said.

The Australian weather bureau said a La Nina weather event remains a possibility, though neutral conditions are slightly favored by weather models.

Reporting by Colin Packham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.