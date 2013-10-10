El Nino outlook neutral into Northern Hemisphere spring: NOAA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on Thursday the El Nino phenomenon is unlikely to cause extreme weather in the Northern Hemisphere into spring 2014.

In its monthly report, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said that atmospheric and oceanic conditions over the last month indicated a neutral El Nino forecast heading into the spring, with warmer conditions gradually increasing.

The weather pattern can cause flooding and heavy rains in the United States and South America and can trigger drought conditions in Southeast Asia and Australia.