El Nino chances exceed 65 pct this summer -U.S. weather forecaster
#Environment
May 8, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

El Nino chances exceed 65 pct this summer -U.S. weather forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) image shows the warming waters of an El Nino event in the Pacific Ocean in this image released on July 28, 2010. REUTERS/NOAA Environmental Visualization Lab/Handout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The chances have increased over the past month that the much-feared El Nino weather phenomenon, which can wreak havoc on global crops, will strike this year, the federal U.S. forecaster said Thursday.

In its monthly report, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, said neutral conditions will prevail through the spring. But the forecaster raised the likelihood of the weather pattern developing over the summer to more than 65 percent.

In April, it said it saw a 50 percent chance of the weather pattern developing by the summer.

Global weather forecasters in recent months have increased the likelihood of El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, heightening uncertainty in global commodity and energy markets.

To read the full CPC report, click: link.reuters.com/tuv97k

Related Coverage

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Zieminski

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

