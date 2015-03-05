U.S. weather forecaster extends likelihood of El Nino through summer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday extended its forecast for a 50-60 percent chance of El Nino conditions through Northern Hemisphere summer 2015.

The Climate Prediction Center, an agency of the national Weather Service, in its monthly report maintained its outlook that the El Nino conditions would be weak, should they appear.

El Nino, the warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures, can trigger drought in some parts of the world and cause flooding in others.

Last month, the agency forecast neutral conditions after the spring.