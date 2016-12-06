Australian weather bureau lowers chances of La Nina

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The chance of a La Nina weather condition occurring within the next few months is now low, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday, reducing the possibility of flooding and tropical cyclones along the country's east coast.

Fears of a La Nina, which typically brings wetter conditions to much of Australia, spiked earlier in the year due to cooler than average sea temperatures.

The bureau put the chance of a La Nina at 50 percent in July, but changed its outlook to "inactive" following a gradual easing of associated climate indicators.

Australia's east coast still experienced "La Nina-like conditions" that brought record rainfall between May and September, the bureau said, particularly aiding wheat farmers.

Strong growth in east coast wheat output will help Australia post record production in 2016/17, the country's official commodity forecaster said on Tuesday.