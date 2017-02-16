FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
El Nino could return in second half of 2017: WMO
February 16, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 6 months ago

El Nino could return in second half of 2017: WMO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - El Nino weather conditions could return to heat up the planet later this year, although neutral conditions are slightly more likely, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement on Thursday.

Climate models surveyed by the WMO suggested a 50 percent chance of neutral conditions continuing in the second half of 2017, with a 35-40 percent chance of El Nino developing, and only a slight chance of La Nina, which tends to have a cooling effect.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra

