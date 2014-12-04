FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Nino chances rise to 65 percent for Northern Hemisphere winter
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

El Nino chances rise to 65 percent for Northern Hemisphere winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. weather forecaster on Thursday projected a 65 percent chance of El Nino conditions during the Northern Hemisphere winter and into spring, up from a 58 percent chance predicted early in November.

The Climate Prediction Centre, an agency of the National Weather Service, said in a monthly report it is on watch for the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The heightened alert comes just days after the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said there is a 70 percent chance of an El Nino event arriving by February.

El Nino, a warming of Pacific sea-surface temperatures that occurs every four to 12 years, can trigger drought in some parts of the world and cause flooding in others.

Last month, the CP slightly lowered the likelihood of El Nino occurring in the Northern Hemisphere winter to 58 percent.

Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.