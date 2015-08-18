FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
El Nino nearly certain to last until end-2015: Australian weather bureau
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

El Nino nearly certain to last until end-2015: Australian weather bureau

Colin Packham

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An El Nino weather pattern has strengthened over the last two weeks, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said on Tuesday, with now only a “small chance” the event will be over by the end of this year.

Tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures are well above El Nino thresholds, the Australian weather bureau said, alongside consistently weakened trade winds.

The BOM said three of five models monitored expect a positive Indian Ocean Dipole in addition to the El Nino.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole indicates warmer sea surface temperatures in the western Indian Ocean relative to the east.

While an El Nino will typically bring dry conditions to Australia’s east coast, when associated with an positive Indian Ocean Dipole, drought-like conditions are seen across more of the country, often with greater intensity - data from the Australian Weather Bureau shows.

The last El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole was recorded in 2006.

Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.