U.S. weather forecaster sees La Nina likely in the coming months

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. government weather forecaster raised its outlook on Thursday for La Nina conditions in the coming months, saying the weather phenomenon is likely to develop in the Northern Hemisphere fall and favored to persist into the winter 2016-17.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), an agency of the National Weather Service, in a monthly forecast pegged the chance of La Nina developing this fall at 70 percent, versus a likelihood of neutral conditions forecast last month.