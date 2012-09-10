FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan forecaster keeps view El Nino likely till winter
September 10, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan forecaster keeps view El Nino likely till winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday its climate models indicate the El Nino phenomenon, which can affect global weather, is under way and there is a high chance it will last until winter.

In its monthly assessment of the six-month outlook for El Nino, the Japan Meteorological Agency said last month an El Nino weather pattern had already emerged and would last until winter.

Last week the U.S. government forecaster issued its most definitive report since first raising an El Nino alert three months ago, forecasting a weak phenomenon that will last until the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson

