Japan says El Nino weakens, to return to normal weather in summer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Thursday the El Nino weather pattern, which is often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, was expected to continue weakening and that there was a high possibility the weather would return to normal by summer.

The Japan Meteorological Agency projected a similar forecast last month.

El Nino - a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific - can trigger drought in Southeast Asia and Australia and floods in South America, hitting production of key foods such as rice, wheat and sugar.