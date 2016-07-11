Japan sees lower possibility of La Nina during summer months

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday there was a lower possibility than a month ago that a La Nina weather pattern would emerge during the country's summer, which runs from around June to August. A La Nina could appear later in autumn, it added.
Weather conditions were currently normal after an El Nino weather pattern - linked to heavy rainfall and drought in different regions - ended earlier this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly forecast.
Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori