a year ago
Japan sees lower possibility of La Nina during summer months
July 11, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Japan sees lower possibility of La Nina during summer months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday there was a lower possibility than a month ago that a La Nina weather pattern would emerge during the country's summer, which runs from around June to August. A La Nina could appear later in autumn, it added.

Weather conditions were currently normal after an El Nino weather pattern - linked to heavy rainfall and drought in different regions - ended earlier this year, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly forecast.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
