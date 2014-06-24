FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Most of Europe to see warm summer: forecaster WSI
#Environment
June 24, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Most of Europe to see warm summer: forecaster WSI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of Europe is expected to see above normal temperatures this summer, especially western and northern regions, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Tuesday.

But a current change in weather patterns might, if it persisted, impact that forecast, WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford added.

Above-normal temperatures are expected across Scandinavia, most of northern mainland Europe and the UK for the July-September period, said WSI, whose forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

Below-normal temperatures should be confined to Iberia and southern mainland Europe, it said in its latest seasonal forecast.

“(But) last week a significant pattern change took place that has resulted in widespread below-normal temperatures across Scandinavia and eastern Europe,” Crawford said.

“If this pattern persists well into the summer, our current forecast may be in a bit of trouble.”

JULY:

Nordics-Warmer than normal

Britain-Warmer than normal

Northern mainland-Warmer than normal

Southern mainland-Cooler than normal

AUGUST:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain-Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland–Cooler than normal

SEPTEMBER:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain-Warmer than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland–Cooler than normal

Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
