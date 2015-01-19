FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain, Scandinavia to see cool February-April: WSI
#Environment
January 19, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Britain, Scandinavia to see cool February-April: WSI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cooler than normal temperatures are expected across Scandinavia and Britain for the February to April period, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

However, temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal in Iberia, France and Italy, said WSI, whose forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

“The pattern for the next couple of months will be characterized by very mild temperatures across SE Europe with near to slightly below-normal temperatures confined to northern/western sections,” WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford said.

FEBRUARY:

Nordics–Slightly colder than normal

Britain and Ireland- Slightly colder than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal east, slightly colder than normal west

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal

MARCH:

Nordics–Colder than normal

Britain and Ireland-Colder than normal

Northern Mainland– Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

Southern Mainland– Warmer than normal

APRIL:

Nordics–Colder than normal

Britain and Ireland-Colder than normal

Northern Mainland–Colder than normal

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
