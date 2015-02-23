Dry, warm spring expected in much of Europe in March-May: WSI

A rainbow is seen against rain clouds above the Sacre Coeur Basilica on Montmartre after a sudden rain shower hit Paris February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONDON (Reuters) - A dry spring is expected in most of Europe from March to May, with above normal temperatures especially across northern and eastern parts of Europe, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

WSI’s forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

“While early February has been characterized by colder-than-normal temperatures across western Europe, a sustained cold pattern just has not been able to take hold this winter, for a second year in a row,” WSI meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a statement.

“This unusually stable pattern is expected to persist into spring, as mild Atlantic high pressure dominates the weather with mild and dry conditions across most areas.”

If the spring is as dry as weather forecast models suggest, it may indicate increased odds of a hotter summer in some areas, he said.

MARCH:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Slightly colder than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal in the east

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal

APRIL:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Slightly cooler than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal

MAY:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Slightly cooler than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal