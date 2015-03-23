Western Europe to see cooler temperatures April-June: WSI

LONDON (Reuters) - Below normal temperatures are expected in Britain and western Europe from April to June but Scandinavia and eastern Europe will continue to have above normal temperatures, Weather Services International (WSI) said on Monday.

WSI’s forecasts are aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

March been unusually warm across Scandinavia with near or slightly below-normal temperatures in Britain and western Europe, WSI’s chief meterologist Todd Crawford said.

“This unusually stable pattern is expected to generally persist, with some sub-seasonally driven variation, through April into May,” he said in a statement.

Looking ahead to the summer, a very warm and dry summer is expected across Scandinavia, eastern Europe and western Russia.

“On the other hand, near to below-normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall are more likely across western/southern sections,” Crawford said.

APRIL:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Slightly cooler than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal in the east, cooler in the west

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal in the east, cooler in the west

MAY:

Nordics–Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Slightly cooler than normal

Northern Mainland–Warmer than normal

Southern Mainland–Warmer than normal

JUNE:

Nordics-Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland-Cooler than normal

Northern mainland-Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west

Southern mainland-Warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west