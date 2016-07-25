FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Britain to have cooler than usual Aug-Oct : The Weather Company
#Environment
July 25, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Britain to have cooler than usual Aug-Oct : The Weather Company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People rest in deck chairs on a sunny day in Regents Park in London, Britain July 19, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Below-normal temperatures are expected in Britain and parts of Norway, France and Germany from August to October, with higher than average temperatures across the rest of Europe, The Weather Company said on Monday.

"As with many recent summers during the past decade, North Atlantic blocking has become the dominant player again as we get into the heart of the season," The Weather Company's chief meteorologist Todd Crawford said in a statement.

"While the cool-west, warm-east pattern has become the preferred pattern going forward this summer, warmer northeast Atlantic ocean temperatures and the excess global heat left over from the historically strong El Nino event have meant that even western Europe has been slightly warmer and drier than we originally expected."

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

AUGUST:

Nordics - Warmer than normal, except coastal Norway

Britain and Ireland - Cooler than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal, except northern France

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal

A woman with a parasol views a rose garden in Regents Park in London, Britain July 19, 2016.Neil Hall

SEPTEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal, except southern Norway

Britain and Ireland - Cooler than normal

Slideshow (2 Images)

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal, except northwestern France

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal

OCTOBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain and Ireland - Cooler than normal

Northern mainland - Warmer than normal, except northern France and western Germany

Southern mainland - Warmer than normal

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
