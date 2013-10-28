Severe storm kills woman in Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A falling tree killed a woman in the Dutch capital on Monday, police said, as one of the most powerful storms in decades lashed Britain and the Netherlands with winds of more than 150 kph (90 mph).

The woman died when a tree was blown over at the edge of an Amsterdam canal, also injuring another person. In other incidents several people were hit by flying debris and falling trees, police said.

Sustained winds of more than 120 kph caused the cancellation of 50 flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, Europe’s fourth largest, and public transport in the capital was brought to a standstill.

Rotterdam Port, Europe’s busiest, said the strong winds led to delays for incoming and outgoing vessels.

A ferry carrying 1,100 people from Newcastle to the Netherlands was unable to dock in the port of IJmuiden due to the heavy surf and returned to sea, a harbor official told RTL television.