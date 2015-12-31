FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drifting barge on course to hit Valhall oilfield platforms: BP
December 31, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Drifting barge on course to hit Valhall oilfield platforms: BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is reflected in a car window at a petrol station in London January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

OSLO (Reuters) - A drifting barge was about an hour away from hitting BP’s oil installations at the Valhall oilfield in the North Sea, a spokesman said on Thursday.

When asked about the risk of an oil spill, company spokesman Jan Erik Geirmo said: “It depends on which platform the barge hits as there are several installations in the field, but there is no oil stored on the platforms, it’s transported by pipelines.”

The remaining platform staff was expected to be evacuated within the next 15 minutes, he told the Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy

