Earth had fifth-hottest June on record: report

(Reuters) - Earth experienced its fifth-hottest June on record, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The average global temperatures last month of 61.05 F (16.14 C) tied with 2006, and was 1.15 F (0.64 C) above the 20th century average of 59.9 F (15.5 C), the report said.

Monthly records were broken over much of northern Canada, western Russia, southern Japan, the Philippines, part of southwestern China, and central southern Africa during June.

The United States had its 15th-warmest June on record.

Amid the heat, rainfall has been mixed this year. The U.S. East Coast was wetter than average in June, while California has had its driest year on record, the report said.

While much of the world baked, Central Asia, India and western Europe bucked the trend, with cooler temperatures than usual.

